Cherokee Nation Asks Jeep To Stop Using Its Name On Vehicles

The principal chief of the Cherokee Nation has called on Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) to stop using the tribe’s name on its Cherokee and Grand Cherokee SUVs.

What Happened: Jeep first used the Cherokee name in 1974. In 2002, the name was changed to Liberty for vehicles sold in the U.S. and Canada. Jeep restored the name in 2013, and at the time the Cherokee Nation did not raise an objection when learning the name was put back on the vehicles.

Cherokee-branded vehicles accounted for more than 40% of the company’s sales in 2020. However, 2020 also saw a new push to address questions of longstanding racial inequities, which included the renaming of sports teams and school mascots that many viewed as misappropriating Native American culture.

Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, responded to an inquiry from Car and Driver magazine regarding Jeep’s use of his tribe’s name.

“I’m sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car," Hoskin said in the article. "The best way to honor us is to learn about our sovereign government, our role in this country, our history, culture, and language and have meaningful dialogue with federally recognized tribes on cultural appropriateness."

Why It's Important: In a separate interview with the Detroit Free Press, Hoskin argued Jeep’s use of the Cherokee was out of step with current times.

"Our proud name should not be a corporate marketing tool," Hoskin said. "Our name dates back to before recorded history. It's against all odds that we are even here. Our name is invaluable to us as part of our identity ... In 2021, it seems wholly inappropriate for a corporation to continue to make a profit off our identity.”

Hoskin added he raised the issue last month in a video call with representatives from Stellantis, but did not receive any commitments for a name change. Stellantis plans to launch the new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and gave no public indication the Jeep name would be retired in the immediate future.

"Our vehicle names have been carefully chosen and nurtured over the years to honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride," said the company in a statement to Car and Driver. "We are, more than ever, committed to a respectful and open dialogue with Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr."

