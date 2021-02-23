Color Star Raises $26M At Premium To Enhance AI, AR, MR Technologies
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) raised $26 million by pricing 20 million shares at $1.30 per share in a private placement.
- The offer price signifies a 42.9% premium to Monday's closing price of $0.91.
- The proceeds will be utilized for the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies to create virtual communities for the company's software application.
- Color Star APP has already acquired a registered user base of over 1 million and growing since its September launch.
- It has collaborated with Silicon Valley software engineers and a Chinese technology R&D company to create AI with blockchain technology, focusing on the development and application of 3D virtual reality (VR) technology to online concerts.
- The company intends to transform the online concert experience to that comparable to watching it in-person.
- It has also invested heavily in MR, which is an extension of VR and AR. The creation of MR scenes offers a similar experience to being at a live concert and allows real-time on-site seat selection.
- The company will launch a more futuristic naked-eye 3D vision technology to nearly imitate live scenes' experiences.
- It plans to develop a wireless Bluetooth headset technology for real-time, high-quality, surround-sound.
- Price action: CSCW shares are up 8.8% at $0.99 on the last check Tuesday.
