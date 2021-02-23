Market Overview

COMSovereign Names Martin Wade As CFO, To Succeed Brian Mihelich
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 11:47am   Comments
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ: COMSappointed Martin R. Wade III as its CFO and EVP effective February 20, 2021.
  • Mr. Wade succeeds Brian T. Mihelich, who is departing after 19 months in the company to pursue other interests, including spending more time with his family. Mihelich will support Wade's transition into the CFO role through the end of March 2021.
  • "We welcome Marty to the COMSovereign team at an especially exciting time for our company following our recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the infusion of over $40 million in growth capital from new institutional investors. Martin's successful track record as a critical thinker, business leader, and advisor building and operating businesses for long-term success will be invaluable as we begin the next phase of our growth plan, which includes ramping-up product production and accelerating the commercialization of our next-gen wireless technologies," said COMSovereign CEO Dan Hodges.
  • Price action: COMS shares are down 14.1% at $3.77 on the last check Tuesday.

