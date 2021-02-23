IBM Power System Adds Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Capabilities
- International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) announced the accessibility of Red Hat software on IBM Power Systems and IBM Power Systems hardware, enabling IBM Systems to empower clients with the latest Red Hat technology to develop cloud-native applications and deployment into hybrid cloud environments.
- "But despite the challenges, they recognize that a hybrid cloud approach can offer 2.5x the value derived from a single public cloud, as measured by an IBM internal assessment by IBM's Institute of Business Valueiii. IBM Power Systems, along with the greater IBM and Red Hat portfolio, plays a critical role in this transition to hybrid environments," said IBM GM Stephen Leonard.
- "Availability of hybrid cloud credits along with new appliance-like options of hardware and Red Hat software, including Red Hat OpenShift to provide consistency between on-premises IBM Power Systems and off-premises clouds, can offer ease of entry into this new and important IT paradigm," said IBM VP Jim Dixon.
- IBM introduced two new technologies to bring simplicity to hybrid cloud deployment and management; the IBM Power Private Cloud Rack Solution and Cloud-like Capacity and Pricing Across the Hybrid Cloud.
- IBM had completed the Red Hat acquisition in July 2019.
- Price action: IBM shares closed higher by 1.57% at $120.86 on Monday.
