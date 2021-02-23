68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares surged 98.3% to close at $2.34 on Monday. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last month, received state-backed funding with the launch of Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) jumped 56.1% to close at $10.99. Taoping shares gained 22% on Friday after the company engaged with Great Bay Capital investments as a consultant blockchain deployment.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) surged 47.9% to close at $2.81 after the company received FDA Fast Track designation for GEN-1 in advanced ovarian cancer.
- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) jumped 41.4% to close at $5.02 after gaining around 8% on Friday. RealNetworks, earlier during the month, reported Q4 earnings results.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) jumped 32.5% to close at $9.25.
- Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVA) shares gained 32.1% to close at $20.80. Enovix will go public through a merger with Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) rose 29.4% to close at $56.64 after the company announced it will be acquired by Goodyear around $2.8 billion. Cooper Tire & Rubber also reported Q4 results.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) gained 25.3% to close at $39.58. The company announced plans to release its unaudited Q4 financial results before the U.S. market opens on March 11, 2021.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) jumped 22.3% to close at $2.47.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) surged 21.5% to close at $4.57.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) gained 21.4% to close at $5.55. PAVmed said it sees preliminary Q4 adjusted loss of $0.12 per share.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) surged 21.1% to close at $16.82 after the company announced it will acquire Cooper Tire for $41.75 per share in cash and 0.907 shares of its stock.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) gained 19.9% to close at $4.15.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) gained 19.7% to close at $6.75.
- GasLog Ltd (NYSE: GLOG) jumped 19.2% to close at $5.90 after the company entered into a merger agreement with BlackRock's Global Energy & Power Infrastructure team. The company also released Q4 results.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) gained 18.9% to close at $14.76.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) rose 18.4% to close at $13.40. SM Energy, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 17.6% to close at $10.25.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) surged 17.2% to close at $8.92.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) gained 17% to close at $5.85.
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) surged 15.7% to close at $12.90.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 15.6% to close at $9.61 after the company entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell $25 million in common stock via a private placement led by a new international investor.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares rose 15.6% to close at $10.09. Roth Capital, last week, upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target from $10 per share.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares climbed 15.5% to close at $20.48. Vuzix shares surged around 12% on Friday after the company highlighted its smart glasses were featured in the American Medical Association's 'Special COVID-19 Edition for Accelerating Change in Medical Health Education Systems Science Student, Resident and Fellow Impact Challenge.'
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) gained 15.1% to close at $15.26.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) surged 14.9% to close at $6.71.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) rose 14.1% to close at $5.49 after the company reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 13.3% to close at $46.00. Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) gained 12.6% to close at $6.24. Mammoth Energy, last week, announced engineering service contract for its Aquawolf subsidiary.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) rose 11.2% to close at $5.15 after the company said it is considering several bids from various investors regarding possible acquisition of 20% of the rights to use company's fiber optic network for over NIS 550 million.
- Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) climbed 10.6% to close at $15.54 after jumping around 15% on Friday. A team of former Walt Disney executives are uniting again with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal on a new SPAC that was filed Thursday after market close.
- Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) gained 9.7% to close at $33.04.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) rose 9.7% to close at $2.14 after gaining around 5% on Friday.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 9.3% to close at $12.85 after jumping over 20% on Friday.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) rose 9.2% to close at $2.25 after surging 32% on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals recently announced closing of $76.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) rose 8.4% to close at $57.37. Lucid Motors, rumored to be landing a SPAC deal with Churchill Capital Corp IV since January, is close to a deal, according to Bloomberg. Sources told Bloomberg a deal could be announced on Tuesday.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) rose 7.7% to close at $5.33 ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 7.7% to close at $2.53. Can-Fite BioPharma reported new data from Phase 2 trial evaluating namodenoson in advanced liver cancer, including the overall survival of nearly four years in two patients under treatment.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) rose 7.5% to close at $26.13.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) gained 7.5% to close at $3.3550.
Losers
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares fell 44.3% to close at $3.00 after the comapny announced that its Phase 3 clinical trials of OTIVIDEX in patients with Meniere's disease did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) shares dipped 39.9% to close at $30.50 on Monday after the company reaffirmed business forecast for FY 2021.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) fell 33.6% to close at $4.58 after the company announced the FDA concluded from their initial review that the current level of NurOwn clinical data does not provide the threshold of substantial evidence that FDA is seeking to support a biologics license application.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) dipped 31.3% to close at $3.96 after the company reported a substantial financial impact of Texas weather event.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 25.6% to close at $5.38. Energous shares jumped over 94% on Friday following a Bloomberg report Apple is working on a magnetic battery pack. NOTE: Energous was not mentioned in the report.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) dropped 24% to close at $8.41. Ebang closed the offering priced on February 11.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) fell 23.6% to close at $2.59.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) tumbled 22.9% to close at $4.37.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) fell 22.9% to close at $8.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales. The company also issued weak Q1 sales forecast.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) declined 21.4% to close at $2.97 after climbing 35% on Friday.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) shares fell 21% to close at $7.94 after declining 7% on Friday.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 20.8% to close at $105.42.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) dropped 20.4% to close at $24.14.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) fell 20% to close at $11.41. GreenBox POS, last week, priced 4.15 million shares at $10.50 per share to raise $43.575 million in a priced offering.
- Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 19.9% to close at $5.41 amid a decline in the price of bitcoin.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) fell 19.5% to close at $78.95. Agora posted a Q4 net loss of $6.2 million after the closing bell on Monday.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) fell 19.4% to close at $2.2150.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) dipped 19.3% to close at $19.27.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) dipped 19% to close at $33.60.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) fell 18.7% to close at $3.21.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 17.7% to close at $3.39 after gaining more than 14% on Friday. ReWalk Robotics, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) fell 17.7% to close at $8.86 after the company priced 5.34 million shares at $10.10 per share to raise $54 million in a secondary offering.
- JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP) fell 17.6% to close at $5.93. JMP Group shares jumped around 45% on Friday after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares fell 17% to close at $4.55 after declining 13% on Friday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) dipped 15.3% to close at $2.66. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, on Friday, announced 1 for 4 reverse share split.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 14.3% to close at $2.28 after surging around 10% on Friday.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) fell 13.7% to close at $3.90 after jumping around 15% on Friday.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) dropped 10.7% to close at $3.66 after the company announced a common stock offering.
