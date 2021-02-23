Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 3:50am   Comments
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for December will be released at 190:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to increase a monthly 0.9% in December.
  • The FHFA House Price Index for December is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. The index is likely to rise 0.8% in December.
  • The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. Analysts expect the index rising slightly to 89.7 in February from previous reading of 89.3.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify before Congress at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Richmond Fed index declined by 5 points to 14 in January and might also remain unchanged in February.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

