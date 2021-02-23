Market Overview

Why Tesla Took Off Standard Range Model Y From Its Offerings

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 3:46am   Comments
Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) is still offering the Model Y Standard Range, but only as an “off-the-menu” item, CEO Elon Musk said Monday.

What Happened: The electric vehicle maker made the move apparently due to the sport utility vehicle’s low range.

“It is still available off menu, but I don’t think the range, in many drive conditions, yet meets the Tesla standard of excellence,” Musk said on Twitter.

See Also: Tesla Denies Development Of $25,000 Model 2 Vehicle In China: cnEVpost

Why It Matters: As part of efforts to make some of its vehicles more affordable, Tesla had slashed the price of the base models of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles last week. The company cut the price of the Model Y Standard Range by $2,000 to $39,990.

However, Electrek reported Sunday that the Palo Alto-based company has stopped taking orders for the vehicle and also removed the model from its online configurator.

The confusing moves on Tesla’s part come just over a month after it launched the Model Y Standard Range.

Tesla had originally announced the cheapest version of the Model Y in 2019, but Musk said at that time the company would not produce the Standard Range due to its “unacceptably low” range of less than 250 miles.

 Price Action: Tesla shares closed more than 8% lower at $714.50 on Monday. 

Read Next: Tesla May Have Already Made More In Profits From Bitcoin Than Electric Vehicles

Photo by Saucy on Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Tesla Model Y

