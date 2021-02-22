Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing 757 Diverted To Emergency Landing Over Engine Problems
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 22, 2021 10:20pm   Comments
Share:
Boeing 757 Diverted To Emergency Landing Over Engine Problems

For the third time in two days, a Boeing (NYSE: BA) aircraft was forced to land when experiencing engine problems during flight.

What Happened: A Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) flight from Atlanta to Seattle made an emergency landing Monday evening at Salt Lake City Airport after the left engine became damaged. The Boeing 757 carrying 128 people on board landed without incident.

“DL2123 en route to Seattle from Atlanta diverted to Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution following an indicator warning of a possible problem with one of its engines,” said a Delta official in a press statement. “The flight landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate without assistance. We are working to re-accommodate customers on a later flight. We apologize for the delay and any inconvenience.”

Why It’s Important: This incident comes two days after a United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) flight saw its engine fail shortly after leaving Denver and littered debris from its outer casing on a Colorado community. There were no injuries from the flight, which involved a 777 aircraft.

Earlier today, Boeing called for the grounding of its 777s. powered by the 4000-112 engine made by Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies (NASDAQ: RTX). The Delta aircraft was also powered by a Pratt & Whitney engine, although it is not yet certain if it is the same model.

Also two days ago, the engine of a Boeing 747 freighter flying from the Netherlands to New York City exploded shortly after takeoff, causing engine parts to shower the Dutch town of Meerssen. Two people were injured from the falling debris, and the aircraft, operated by the Bermuda-headquartered charter company Longtail Aviation, landed safely in Belgium.

A Boeing 757 used by Delta Airlines. Photo by Bryan Correira / Creative Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Boeing Seeks Grounding Of 777s Equipped With Pratt-Whitney Engine Model
Home Depot, Lowe's, Nvidia Among Highlights Of Another Key Earnings Week
Thinking About Buying Stock In Tesla, Boeing, Nio Or Plug Power?
'SPACS Attack' Weekly Recap: 8 Deals, New SPACs To Watch And Headline News
United Airlines Flight Suffers Engine Failure, Lands Safely In Denver
Understanding Boeing's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Aircrafts Boeing 757 Salt lake CityNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com