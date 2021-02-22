12 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares are trading higher. The stock fell 5%, below the $19 level into the last hour of trading. The company highlighted completion of previously announced offering after hours.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will reopen all 13 theatres in NYC as of March 5.
Losers
- Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Carnival (NYSE: CUK) shares are trading lower after the company reported the commencement of a $1 billion common stock offering.
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
- Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas