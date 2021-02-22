Tech Company Phunware Is Challenging The Way We View Mobile Technology

Phunware was one of the sponsors for the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference that took place on December 8-9, 2020. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is a mobile-technology company based out of Austin, Texas, aiming to reshape the future of our relationship with everyday technology. There are many things we do on a daily basis, such as using keys to unlock a car or waiting for an elevator, that could easily be handled by the technology that already exists on our mobile phones.

Phunware intends to bridge the gap between the technology that is already installed in buildings and homes with our mobile devices. What if your phone could tell you exactly where to park or call an elevator as you walk towards it or access secure buildings and doors without your phone ever leaving your pocket?

"We live in a connected world, but we are disconnected from the value technology can deliver to our day-to-day lives," said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. "For example, having to wait at a lobby bar for a drink or stand in line at a check-in counter waiting to receive physical keys to a hotel room is an archaic process we no longer need to be subjected to."

Some people may be skeptical that our mobile phones already do enough and that adding features such as secure access could present safety concerns. But as technology advances, so will the security aspects of not only the phone itself but also how the hubs will be integrated.

"Some people say don't bet on the horse, bet on the jockey," said Crowder. "I say bet on the jockey with a fast horse."

Simply put, Crowder feels good not only about the company's employees, but the technology that the company's business model is based on. The COO also went on to compare the future of Phunware to things that can be seen in movies such as Minority Report and Back to the Future.

In addition to reshaping mobile technology, Phunware builds advanced marketing applications for clients. For example, Phunware's software is licensed by major health systems all over the country in order to tech-enable the patient experience. Phunware's enterprise cloud platform on mobile provides a digital front door with access to critical services such as scheduling, telehealth, bill pay and much more.

Phunware also offers industry-leading location based services (LBS) software to enable personalized interactions. With Phunware, patients can not only effortlessly navigate to their appointment, but also locate specific members of their care team in real time.