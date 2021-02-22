Market Overview

Plantronics Seeks $500M For Debt Refinancing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 2:05pm   Comments
  • Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLTproposed to raise $500 million via senior notes offering due 2029.
  • The company intends to utilize the offering proceeds for discharging outstanding 5.50% senior notes due 2023 and related fees. Any excess amount raised thereof would be used for general corporate purposes, including secured term loan repayment.
  • The company's closing cash balance stood at $230 million as of December 26, 2020, and long-term debt stood at $1.6 billion. 
  • PLT share prices have climbed 135% in the last six months.
  • Price action: PLT shares were down 3.09% at $39.70 on the last check Monday.

