Maxeon Names Micron's Kai Strohbecke As Finance Chief
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 9:59am   Comments
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXNannounced appointing semiconductor veteran Kai Strohbecke as the CFO effective March 15, 2021, following the filing of the company annual report.
  • Joanne Solomon would retire as the CFO following an orderly transition through May 31, 2021.
  • Strohbecke has recently been the VP of Finance and Global Operations Controller for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU).
  • Maxeon became an independent public company after spinning off from SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) in August.
  • Price action: MAXN shares are down 3.98% at $39.34 on the last check Monday.

