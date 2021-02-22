Maxeon Names Micron's Kai Strohbecke As Finance Chief
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) announced appointing semiconductor veteran Kai Strohbecke as the CFO effective March 15, 2021, following the filing of the company annual report.
- Joanne Solomon would retire as the CFO following an orderly transition through May 31, 2021.
- Strohbecke has recently been the VP of Finance and Global Operations Controller for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU).
- Maxeon became an independent public company after spinning off from SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) in August.
- Price action: MAXN shares are down 3.98% at $39.34 on the last check Monday.
