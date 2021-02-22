Yes, Even Taco Bell Is Entering The Chicken Sandwich Battle

Taco Bell has an answer to the intense fast-food chicken sandwich wars: a hybrid taco/chicken sandwich combination.

What Happened: Taco Bell joins the growing list of restaurant chains either entering the chicken sandwich battle or doubling-down on existing offerings. The Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) brand announced Monday its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

The new menu item consists of a flatbread with a piece of crispy tortilla chicken and chipotle sauce with the option of adding jalapeno slices.

The fast-food chain previously experimented with a crispy chicken sandwich, including the Crispy Chicken Chickstar, Naked Chicken Chips and the Naked Chicken Chalupa, according to CNBC.

Related Link: Wendy's, Burger King Simultaneously Join The Latest Chicken Sandwich Craze

Why It's Important: Consumers craving a chicken sandwich will have many options to choose from. Chicken-first brands like Popeyes took advantage of one of the hottest menu items. Even burger chains like McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD), which is introducing a new chicken sandwich Feb. 24, are betting big on attracting customers and the battle is now attracting the likes of Taco Bell.

What's Next: Taco Bell will start testing its chicken sandwich offering on March 11 in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

(Photo: Taco Bell)