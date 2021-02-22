Zoetis' Solensia Wins European Nod For Osteoarthritis Pain In Cats
- Animal health company Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) received the European Commission's marketing approval for Solensia (frunevetmab), an injectable monoclonal antibody for the alleviation of pain associated with osteoarthritis in cats.
- Solensia targets Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), a key player in osteoarthritis pain. The veterinarian delivers the treatment as a monthly injection (under the skin).
- In November last year, the Commission approved a similar product, Librela (bedinvetmab), for dogs.
- Price Action: ZTS stock closed 4.7% lower at $160 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: European CommissionNews Health Care FDA General