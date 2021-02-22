Mogo Raises $54M Via Equity For Coinsquare Acquisition
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) priced 5.34 million shares at $10.10 per share to raise $54 million in a secondary offering.
- The offer price signifies a 6.2% discount to the Friday closing price of $10.77.
- The offering proceeds will be partly used to fund the cash component of Coinsquare acquisition and the remaining for general corporate and working capital purposes.
- The company has also issued unregistered warrants to purchase up to 2.67 million shares at an exercise price of $11 per share in a concurrent private placement.
- Mogo posted a robust bitcoin transaction volume in January. The share prices have climbed 399% in the last quarter.
- The offering is expected to close by February 24, 2021.
- H.C. Wainwright & Co. is the placement agent for the offering.
- Price action: MOGO shares are down 12.1% at $9.47 in the pre-market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.