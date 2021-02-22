Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 3:33am   Comments
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is projected to decline slightly to 0.40 in January from previous reading of 0.52.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising 0.3% in January.
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for February is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET. The index might drop to 6.7 in February from January’s reading of 7.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m.

