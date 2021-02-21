Market Overview

Apple Will Not Release AirTags, New iPads On March 16: Report
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 21, 2021 8:30pm   Comments
Rumors that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will hold a special hardware event next month and release new iPad Pro models, iPad mini, and AirTags have been dismissed by a leading watcher of the tech giant, Apple Insider reported Sunday.

What Happened: Mark Gurman, known for his scoops on the Cupertino, California-based company, poured cold water on the rumors that Apple was releasing new iPad models and AirTags.

Last April, Apple accidentally confirmed the existence of AirTags, a product akin to Tile. The circular disks can be attached to items, which can be tracked by users. 

Why It Matters: The rumors surrounding the iPads and AirTags were fueled by Twitter posts, which a South Korean publication picked up and ran in a report, noted Apple Insider.

Last month, it was reported that AirTags could be on track for a 2021 launch, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. 

Apple also is looking to manufacture iPads in India as it makes an effort to move away from Chinese manufacturing, according to Reuters. 

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.1% higher at $129.87 on Friday and fell 0.12% in the after-hours trading. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

