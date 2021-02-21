Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
February 21, 2021 4:52pm   Comments
Share:
30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'

Some 30,000 Mac computers have been infected with what until last week had been undetected malware, Ars Technica has reported.

  • The 30,000 detections have been found throughout the world, with concentrations in North America and Western Europe.
  • The purpose of the malware is not known. Researchers say the scripts check a server once an hour looking for new commands but so far no payload deliveries have been observed. 
  • Security firm Red Canary first raised the alarm about the detections and offers users some info to check if their computers are infected. (Be advised that the information is technical in nature and not a quick tool.) The firm named the malware “Silver Sparrow.”
  • The firm describes Silver Sparrow as displaying some sophistication — it runs natively on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new M1 chip, for example — and say that it is a "reasonably serious threat" given its global reach and quick payload potential.

Photo by Daan Stevens from Pexels.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple In Talks To Buy Lidar Technology For Self-Driving Car: Report
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Apple Developing Magnetic iPhone Battery Pack Attachment: Report
Automakers Battle Chip Crisis As Smartphone Makers Lure High-End Chipmakers: Reuters
Fintech Spotlight: How Morpher Lets You Buy Apple, On A Weekend, With As Little As $1
FANG+ Index Trading At An All-Time High; Opportunity To Buy, Hold Or Sell?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ars Technica Cybersecurity Mac Computers malware Red CanaryNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com