30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'
Some 30,000 Mac computers have been infected with what until last week had been undetected malware, Ars Technica has reported.
- The 30,000 detections have been found throughout the world, with concentrations in North America and Western Europe.
- The purpose of the malware is not known. Researchers say the scripts check a server once an hour looking for new commands but so far no payload deliveries have been observed.
- Security firm Red Canary first raised the alarm about the detections and offers users some info to check if their computers are infected. (Be advised that the information is technical in nature and not a quick tool.) The firm named the malware “Silver Sparrow.”
- The firm describes Silver Sparrow as displaying some sophistication — it runs natively on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new M1 chip, for example — and say that it is a "reasonably serious threat" given its global reach and quick payload potential.
Photo by Daan Stevens from Pexels.
