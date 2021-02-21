United Airlines Flight Suffers Engine Failure, Lands Safely In Denver

A United Airlines flight, which was flying from Denver to Honolulu, made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday after it experienced a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff, Reuters has reported.

What Happened: According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board Flight 328, a Boeing 777-200. Nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt, as the plane landed safely.

Debris from the plane fell onto Denver suburbs during the landing. The police department of Broomfield, Colorado, posted photos on Twitter showing large pieces of debris on the ground, including an engine cowling leaning against a house.

According to the Denverchannel.com, there were reports of property damage in the area. However, the extent of the damage is unknown.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it has opened an investigation and that technical advisers from Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) would assist.

According to Reuters, the passengers of the United 328 flight took off on a separate flight to Honolulu on late Saturday.

Rocky Start: This comes as airlines, whose stocks have been battered by the pandemic, are starting to prepare for a return to steady business.

On Friday, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) announced that it will begin nonstop service between Boston Logan International Airport and Heathrow Airport in London sometime later this year.

United also has found itself in the middle of the controversy over U.S. Senator Ted Cruz's trip to Mexico during the Texas power outages this past week. United announced it is investigating how details of the Texas senator's flight plans were leaked to the press.