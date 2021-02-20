Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aptera Receives $4M In Funding, 7,000 Orders For EV Billed As Having 1,000-Mile Range
Catherine Ross  
 
February 20, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
Aptera Receives $4M In Funding, 7,000 Orders For EV Billed As Having 1,000-Mile Range

Aptera, a startup developing a three-wheeled solar and battery-powered electric car, has received $4 million in backing and more than 7,000 preorders.

What Happened: According to the company announcement, the startup's series A round included Sandy Munro of Munro & Associates, Inc, crowdfunders, and private investors.

The company also said it received 7,000 vehicle orders in the last two months.

Why It Matters: San Diego-based Aptera claims the three-wheeled cars have a range of 1,000 miles and an “ability to travel up to 46 miles a day on free power from its integrated solar panels.”

In December, rumors circulated that an Aptera vehicle might have the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) supercharger infrastructure.

Image: Courtesy of Aptera Twitter

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Chip Shortage Latest: Taiwan Says Semiconductor Makers On Top Of It, VW Labor Leader Says Golf Models Under Pressure
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More
Electric Vehicle Registrations Reach New Record in US, With Tesla, GM Leading Way
Record Moves: Bitcoin Jumps To $57,000, Ethereum Crosses $2,000 As Elon Musk Calls Prices 'High'
Lithium And Hydrogen Trades: 5 Battery-Related Stocks To Watch
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric cars Elon MuskNews Financing Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com