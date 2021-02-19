Michael Burry's Top 5 Holdings: Pfizer, CitiGroup, Kraft Heinz, More

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, the SEC released filings from many high-profile investors such as Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood and Michael Burry.

Burry, of "The Big Short" fame, had GameStop as his biggest holding in June when the stock was at only $4. He reportedly sold his shares before the stock skyrocketed all the way up to more than $300 per share.

Here are Burry’s top five holdings by dollar amount according to the most recent filing.

No. 5: DistributionNOW, $10,770,000 In Common Stock

NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) is an energy company located in Houston, Texas. Demand for energy in Texas will certainly be a catalyst, so this move should be interesting to watch.

No. 4: Lumen Technologies, $11,213,000 In Common Stock

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN), parent company of CenturyLink, offers communication technology such as WiFi and cloud services. Burry is betting here that COVID-19 restrictions will keep people working from home.

No. 3: Kraft Heinz Co., $20,439,000 In Call Options (Notional Value)

Burry bought $204,390 in call options on Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) that could be worth more than $20 million if executed.

Kraft Heinz Company is of course a staple consumer goods company in the United States, producing hundreds of household products.

The call options indicate that Burry is very bullish in the short term.

No. 2: Pfizer $31,079,000 in Call Options (Notional Value)

Burry purchased more than $300,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) call options. Burry is hoping that the Pfizer vaccine proves to be the most effective out of the bunch. If he’s right, this move could really pay off.

No. 1, Michael Burry’s Biggest Position: CitiGroup, $33,272,000 in Call Options (Notional Value)

In what might be a surprise to some investors, Burry’s biggest position in the most recent filing was Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C).

Burry bought more than $330,000 in call options on the investment firm. CitiGroup’s stock hasn’t moved much throughout the last six months, but Burry is betting it will with these $33 million in call options.

Photo by Norbert Nagel via Wikimedia.