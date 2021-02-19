Why Gores Holdings VI Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI) shares are trading higher Friday after CNBC's Josh Brown highlighted a buy in the stock, calling it a play on virtualization.

Gores Holdings VI Inc is a blank check company.

Gores Holdings VI shares were trading up 17.03% at $23.37. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.40 and a 52-week low of $10.50.