Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Gores Holdings VI Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 19, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
Why Gores Holdings VI Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI) shares are trading higher Friday after CNBC's Josh Brown highlighted a buy in the stock, calling it a play on virtualization.

Gores Holdings VI Inc is a blank check company.

Gores Holdings VI shares were trading up 17.03% at $23.37. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.40 and a 52-week low of $10.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GHVI)

92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com