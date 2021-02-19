Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's session saw 2 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO).

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $84.86. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) shares hit a yearly low of $6.15. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

