Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 2 companies set new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Points:
- McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO).
The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $84.86. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
- Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) shares hit a yearly low of $6.15. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!
