Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 1:58pm   Comments
Share:

 

 

Friday's session saw 2 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

  • McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO).

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $84.86. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
  • Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) shares hit a yearly low of $6.15. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

Related Articles (MKC + TEO)

What Kellogg, Hershey And More Revealed At The CAGNY Conference
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Recap: McCormick & Co Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com