Honda Appoints Japan R&D Head Toshihiro Mibe As New CEO: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
  • Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) has promoted its Japan R&D head Toshihiro Mibe as the CEO, Bloomberg reports.
  • Mibe will succeed Takahiro Hachigo, who will retire from the company as a director at the June annual meeting. Mibe will become the President effective April 1.
  • Honda is also battling the global chip crisis like the other automakers, including Volkswagen AG  (OTC: VLKAF) (OTC: VLKPF). The Japanese automaker intends to electrify two-thirds of its global car sales by 2030 as it struggles to fund the electric and driverless car technologies while sustaining its gas-powered car sales.
  • The company shut down domestic and international factories, forged a partnership with General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), and quit Formula One racing to focus on its EV target.
  • Price action: HMC shares are down 0.66% at $28.51 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Management Tech Media

