58 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares jumped 178.8% to $8.00 in reaction to multi-project deals signed with two undisclosed prominent pharmaceutical companies, utilizing Vaccinex's ActivMAb, antibody discovery, and novel viral display platform for antibody discovery against complex antigens such as GPCRs and ion channels.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 84% to $13.17. AbbVie, Evolus, and Medytox reported resolution of intellectual property litigation.
- JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP) shares jumped 52.5% to $7.58 after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) gained 39.5% to $5.19 following Bloomberg report Apple is working on magnetic battery pack. Energous was not mentioned in the report.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares jumped 38% to $7.95 after the company engaged with Great Bay Capital investments as a consultant blockchain deployment.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) gained 35% to $10.88.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) rose 30.3% to $11.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 sales guidance.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) rose 29.2% to $2.0150. Citius Pharmaceuticals, recently reported a $76.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) shares climbed 26.5% to $15.50. A team of former Walt Disney executives are uniting again with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal on a new SPAC that was filed Thursday after market close. Forest Road Acquisition Corp II is seeking to raise $300 million by selling 30 million units.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) gained 26.1% to $177.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued strong Q1 and FY21 sales guidance.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) surged 24.5% to $21.58 after declining over 15% on Thursday.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares rose 23.2% to $13.10 after surging 22% on Thursday.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) surged 22.6% to $5.58. Comstock Mining recently secured a majority interest in a lithium-ion battery recycling company.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) shares jumped 22.8% to $48.86. ExOne was recently awarded a U.S. Department of Defense contract to develop a fully operational, self-contained 3D printing "factory" housed in a shipping container.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) gained 22.4% to $4.31.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) gained 21.7% to $4.7585 after declining more than 21% on Thursday.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) surged 21.7% to $10.92 after the company issued a press release defending itself against the claims made in Bonitas Research's short seller report.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) rose 20.7% to $5.34. TransEnterix, on Thursday, reported a partnership with Amsterdam Skills Centre for surgical training.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited. (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 20% to $37.70. UP Fintech’s subsidiary, Tiger Brokers Singapore, recently reported a 100% quarterly growth in client accounts.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) surged 19.4% to $12.05. Kopin is expected to report Q4 results on March 2, 2021.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) gained 19.3% to $14.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. BWS Financial maintained AXT with a Buy and raised the price target from $14 to $20.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) gained 19.2% to $4.0901 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares jumped 18.6% to $6.10.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 17.3% to $16.52.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) surged 17% to $6.82.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 16.2% to $12.39 after HC Wainwright & Co. maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $5 to $18.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 15.6% to $71.70 after dropping more than 20% on Thursday.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 15% to $197.50 after dropping over 6% on Thursday. Morgan Stanley recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $253 price target.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 14.5% to $2.77 after dipping 29% on Thursday.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) surged 14% to $3.73 after dropping 18% on Thursday.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 13.7% to $15.40.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares jumped 13.7% to $31.50 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) rose 12.4% to $28.28. Palantir Technologies is emerging as the new darling of the Reddit investor forum r/WallStreetBets. The comment volume on the Peter Thiel co-founded company stood at 2,535 as against 1,465 on GameStop, according to SwaggyStocks, a website that monitors WallStreetBets trends.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 11.8% to $3.3650 after jumping over 10% on Thursday. The company and Rainmaker Worldwide recently terminated a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Rainmaker Holland BV.
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) shares gained 11.6% to $4.1940. Cuentas, earlier during the month, priced upsized 2.79 million share public offering at $4.30 per share.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) gained 9.8% to $2.68 after declining over 12% on Thursday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 9.8% to $3.37. Medigus' subsidiary, Charging Robotics Ltd, recently initiates development of its robotic wireless charging pad for electric vehicles.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) rose 9.5% to $2.88 after jumping around 35% on Thursday.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) rose 7.9% to $122.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 6.6% to $9.11 after declining around 10% o Thursday. The company recently filed for $200 million mixed securities shelf.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 5.5% to $279.71 after the company announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Gavi to provide 1.1 billion cumulative doses of NVX-CoV2373.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares dipped 16.7% to $2.0501 after surging 38% on Thursday.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares fell 16% to $5.29 after climbing 20% on Thursday.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) dropped 15.4% to $12.47. Greenland Technologies shares surged over 95% on Thursday following news of a deal with South China Heavy Machinery Manufacture Co. for US production of electric industrial vehicles.
- Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ: CNDT) fell 14.4% to $4.95 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) dropped 13.4% to $3.5488 after jumping over 27% on Thursday.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) fell 11.8% to $18.76 after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dropped 11.8% to $15.09.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) fell 11.2% to $22.16 after the company issued FY21 earnings guidance below estimates.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares dipped 10.3% to $188.35 after reporting Q4 results. Raymond James maintained Quidel with a Outperform and lowered the price target from $250 to $245.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares fell 10.3% to $1.5784. Onconova Therapeutics recently reported closing of $28.75 million public offering of common stock including full exercise of the over-allotment option.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 10.4% to $12.36.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) dropped 9.6% to $31.70.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 9.6% to $2.855. Jaguar Health, on Thursday, announced a deal with the lead sponsor of the Dragon SPAC.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) dropped 9.1% to $4.73 after the company reported a $11.7 million private placement.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) shares fell 8.3% to $9.24 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a price target of $5 per share.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) dropped 8.1% to $7.90 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and announced a price target of $7 per share.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 7% to $201.61 after the company reported Q4 earnings and issued weak FY21 EPS guidance.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas