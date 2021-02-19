Market Overview

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Officially Give Up Roles As Working Royals: What's Next?
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 19, 2021 4:57pm   Comments
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have officially resigned and will no longer be working members of The Royal Family, Buckingham Palace said in an official statement.

What Happened: For weeks there has been speculation around the “one-year review” of their position after the couple left the U.K. and said they wanted to become financially independent.

Following conversations The Duke had with Queen Elizabeth, the couple will step away from being working members of The Royal Family, as they won't be able to continue with those responsibilities and duties, according to the Buckingham Palace statement.

In addition to that, the couple will lose the honorary military appointments and Royal patronages, which will be returned to The Queen before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

Why The Hard Megxit? There are a number of reasons why the couple decided to leave the U.K. and start afresh in the U.S. For one, Markle's every move was scrutinized by the press, and by giving her a hard time they succeeded in hounding the Duchess of Sussex out of Britain.

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family,” Buckingham Palace said in the statement.

Related Link: Why Meghan Markle Has A Tough Time Being A Princess

What's Next: Since the couple distanced themselves from The Royal Family, they signed contracts with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) in September and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) in December.

For Netflix, the couple will produce documentaries, scripted series and feature films. The Spotify multi-year deal will have The Duke and Duchess hosting and producing podcasts. The couple also said they will form a new production company, Archewell Audio, with Spotify. The aim of the podcasts is to uplift and entertain audiences.

(Photo: Mark Jones, Wiki Commons)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Duchess of Sussex Harry Duke of Sussex Meghan Markle

