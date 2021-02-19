These Were The 50 Best-Performing Companies On The OTCQX Market In 2020

OTC Markets recently released its newest installment of the OTCQX Best 50 list. Released annually, the OTCQX Best 50 is a list of the 50 top-performing companies on the OTCQX Market, its top market tier.

The OTCQX not only includes companies from the U.S. but from all over the globe. As such, companies featured on this list are also listed on various stock exchanges around the world.

The companies on this list are ranked based on their performance during the 2020 calendar year. In addition, the list is based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth.

According to OTC Markets, the 50 companies on the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 list traded an aggregate of $30.7 billion in dollar volume in 2020, delivering an average total return of 235% to investors.

Coming in as the top-performing company for 2020 is Canadian technology and advertising company AcuityAds Holdings Inc (OTCQX: ACUIF); much of the company’s growth came during the last quarter of the year.

The second top-performer for 2020 is mining company Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (OTCQX: NMGRF). Similar to AcuityAds, Nouveau’s also experienced the majority of its growth in the last quarter of the year.

Yet, Nouveau Monde Graphite is not the only mining company to grace this year’s list. In fact, half of the companies on the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 list belonged to the mining and resources industries. Among some of these companies were Skeena Resources Limited (OTCQX: SKREF), Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: AMXEF), Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCQX: CXBMF), and Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCQX: NTTHF).

Two of the mining and resources companies on the list, K92 Mining Inc (OTCQX: KNTNF) and Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCQX: TGCDF), made their third consecutive appearance on the OTCQX Best 50.

In addition to K92 Mining and Teranga Gold Corporation, there are four companies from last year’s ranking that made their second appearance on this year’s list. These four companies are Chesapeake Gold Corp. (OTCQX: CHPGF), Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC), H2O Innovation Inc. OTCQX: HEOFF), Skeena Resources Limited (OTCQX: SKREF).

Two community banks, PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PBNC) and Peoples Financial Corp. (OTCQX: PFBX) were also featured on this year’s list.

Companies from emerging and trending sectors such as gaming, crypto, and cannabis also made an appearance on the Best 50 list. Among these companies were Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCQX: BRGGF), Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF), Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PLNHF) Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCQX: GDLC), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCQX: HVBTF), and Hut 8 Mining Corp (OTCQX: HUTMF).

Out of the 462 companies that were on the OTCQX at the time of ranking, the following criteria were applied in order to be eligible for the Best 50 list: companies were required to have a closing share price of at least $0.25 or greater on December 31, 2020, a closing share price on December 31, 2020, greater than on December 31, 2019, traded at least $500,000 in dollar volume for the year, not be a "penny stock" as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and be a member of the OTCQX Composite Index.

Below is the complete list of companies on the 2021 OTCQX Best 50: