CGI To Buyback 4.2M Shares From CDPQ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 9:08am
  • CGI Inc (NYSE: GIBinked an agreement with institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) to buy back 4.2 million shares for C$95.13 per share. The buyback price signifies a 3% discount to CGI’s Thursday closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
  • Post the sale, CDPQ will continue to hold 10.9% of CGI’s total outstanding shares.
  • “With a solid balance sheet and strong cash generation combined with more than $3.2 billion in liquidity at the end of December 2020, we remain very well-positioned to continue executing our Build and Buy profitable growth strategy,” said CGI Board Co-Chair Julie Godin.
  • CGI’s revenue stood flattish at C$3.02 billion in the first quarter of FY20. Bookings improved 23.5% to C$3.4 billion, and operating cash flow rose 28.4% to C$597.5 million.
  • Price action: GIB shares closed 1.07% lower at $77.36 Thursday.

