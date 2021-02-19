WhatsApp Proceeds With Privacy Update Despite Retaliation: Reuters
- Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) popular chat platform WhatsApp has decided to proceed with its privacy policy update with adequate time for its users to read along with a banner display of additional information, Reuters reports.
- The privacy policy that started in January would enable limited user data sharing with Facebook and its group firms.
- The chat platform faced flak from users threatening to join Telegram and Signal. The social media behemoth postponed the policy to May and assured to address safety concerns of personal conversations.
- Facebook executives had to respond to India’s parliamentary panel questions, including policy withdrawal followed by the justification behind the policy change.
- WhatsApp assured users of more disclosures. It will also remind users to review and accept updates for continued usage.
- The move is preceded by Facebook’s aggressive blackout of news content in Australia from its platform in protest against the country’s new content law, which required the social networking sites to pay the media companies for broadcasting their content on their platforms.
- Price action: FB shares are up 0.45% at $270.60 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday.
