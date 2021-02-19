38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) shares rose 72.6% to $6.48 in pre-market trading. Cuentas, earlier during the month, priced upsized 2.79 million share public offering at $4.30 per share.
- JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP) shares rose 62% to $8.05 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) rose 53.5% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after declining more than 21% on Thursday.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) rose 37.8% to $2.15 in pre-market trading. Citius Pharmaceuticals, recently reported a $76.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 28.2% to $3.86 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Thursday. The company and Rainmaker Worldwide recently terminated a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Rainmaker Holland BV.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) rose 20.4% to $10.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 sales guidance.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) rose 13.9% to $2.95 in pre-market trading. Creative Realities shares fell 13% on Thursday after the company priced an 800,000 share offering at $2.50 per share.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) rose 12% to $21.31 in pre-market trading after surging over 12% on Thursday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 11.2% to $295.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Gavi to provide 1.1 billion cumulative doses of NVX-CoV2373.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 11.1% to $68.93 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 20% on Thursday.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 11.4% to $9.52 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% o Thursday. The company recently filed for $200 million mixed securities shelf.
- Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) shares rose 10.6% to $13.55 in pre-market trading. The Beachbody Company, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. and Myx Fitness recently entered into three-way merger.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares rose 10.4% to $11.74 in pre-market trading after surging 22% on Thursday.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) rose 10.3% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after declining over 9% on Thursday.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited. (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 10.2% to $34.62 in pre-market trading. UP Fintech’s subsidiary, Tiger Brokers Singapore, recently reported a 100% quarterly growth in client accounts.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) rose 10% to $4.86 in pre-market trading. TransEnterix, on Thursday, reported a partnership with Amsterdam Skills Centre for surgical training.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares rose 10% to $2.42 in pre-market trading. Empery Asset Management reported a 5.25% stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 9.9% to $188.78 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Thursday. Morgan Stanley recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $253 price target.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) rose 9.2% to $2.98 in pre-market trading.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 8.8% to $3.34 in pre-market trading. Medigus' subsidiary, Charging Robotics Ltd, recently initiates development of its robotic wireless charging pad for electric vehicles.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 7.5% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after dipping 29% on Thursday.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) rose 7.4% to $27.02 in pre-market trading. Palantir Technologies is emerging as the new darling of the Reddit investor forum r/WallStreetBets. The comment volume on the Peter Thiel co-founded company stood at 2,535 as against 1,465 on GameStop, according to SwaggyStocks, a website that monitors WallStreetBets trends.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) shares rose 7.3% to $2.35 in pre-market trading. Caladrius Biosciences is expected to report its Q4 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
- Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) rose 5.2% to $325.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance .
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) rose 3.4% to $117.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 16.2% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after jumping around 13% on Thursday. The company also filed registration statement on form S-4 in connection with previously announced proposed merger with Cytocom Inc.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) fell 15.9% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 20% on Thursday.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 12.4% to $8.15 in pre-market trading. CLPS recently signed a vendor agreement with a well-known U.S. digital payment platform to provide IT services. The company also announced it ramped up its global expansion strategy.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) fell 12.2% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after surging 38% on Thursday.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 10.3% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after declining over 12% on Thursday.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares fell 10.2% to $1.58 in pre-market trading. Onconova Therapeutics recently reported closing of $28.75 million public offering of common stock including full exercise of the over-allotment option.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 8.1% to $1.93 in pre-market trading. Avinger shares jumped over 24% on Thursday as traders circulated a USPTO February 10, 2021-dated application for the company's "OPTICAL PRESSURE SENSOR ASSEMBLY."
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) fell 7.7% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after jumping around 35% on Thursday.
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) shares fell 7.5% to $22.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak FY21 sales forecast.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) shares fell 7.5% to $23.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock.
- Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ: CNDT) fell 7.4% to $5.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 7.1% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after surging over 13% on Thursday. US Well Services, on Wednesday, received Nasdaq listing extension.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 6.8% to $202.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings and issued weak FY21 EPS guidance.
