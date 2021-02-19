Market Overview

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 5:00am   Comments
Gainers

  • HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CAPA) shares jumped 115.9% to close at $22.41 on Thursday. Quantum-Si announced plans to combine with HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp.
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares surged 95.2% to close at $14.74 on Thursday following news of a deal with South China Heavy Machinery Manufacture Co. for US production of electric industrial vehicles.
  • Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) climbed 75.6% to close at $39.01 after the company said its discovery engine has isolated potent antibodies capable of neutralizing several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the South African Variant (B.1.351), in pseudovirus testing.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) surged 38.2% to close at $2.46.
  • Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW) surged 27.6% to close at $13.97 after BlackSky confirmed it will go public through merger with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) surged 27.3% to close at $4.10.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 25.9% to close at $38.10.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) gained 24.3% to close at $2.10 as traders circulated US Patent & Trademark Office February 10, 2021-dated application for the company’s 'Optical Pressure Sensor Assembly.'
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) jumped 22% to close at $10.63.
  • Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) climbed 21.8% to close at $24.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
  • Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) gained 20.7% to close at $4.38. A 13G filing from CTO, Lugang Hua, showed a 7.5% stake in the company
  • VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) gained 20.4% to close at $2.48 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $6 price target. Acuta Capital Partners, LLC recently reported a stake of 5.4% in Vistagen Therapeutics.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares jumped 20% to close at $6.30 after jumping over 38% on Wednesday.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) surged 18.6% to close at $4.20.
  • Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) gained 17.6% to close at $4.75.
  • Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) surged 16.8% to close at $3.54.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) gained 16.6% to close at $5.91.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) jumped 16.4% to close at $25.00.
  • Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) shares surged 15.9% to close at $30.74. Pharvaris, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $20 per share.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) climbed 15.8% to close at $7.18.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) gained 15.7% to close at $2.73.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) gained 15.5% to close at $39.56.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained 15.4% to close at $6.00.
  • FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) jumped 15.4% to close at $89.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) rose 14.8% to close at $7.77after the company announced its xSigma subsidiary has completed its DeFi protocol audit.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) gained 14.4% to close at $4.06 after Maxim Group upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $11 per share.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares gained 13.9% to close at $2.70. US Well Services, on Wednesday, received Nasdaq listing extension.
  • Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ALTU) gained 13.3% to close at $12.10 after Boeing-backed Aerion is in talks to go public via merger with Altitude Acquisition, Bloomberg reported.
  • Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) rose 12.7% to close at $19.04.
  • The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) gained 11.6% to close at $16.88. The Container Store Group recently announced secondary offering of 5 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
  • QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) shares rose 10.5% to close at $7.92 following a company press release that highlighted the release of Amazon-qualified reference design for smart hearable products by QuickLogic. QuickLogic, meanwhile, reported downbeat quarterly results.
  • Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) shares rose 10.3% to close at $3.64 after the company reported purchase of Shell's Kaybob Duvernay assets in Alberta for $900 million in cash and stock.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 9.9% to close at $2.23. Camber Energy and Viking Energy executed definitive merger agreement.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares rose 9.6% to close at $7.74. Bio-Path recently priced its 1.716 million share common stock offering at $7.60 per share..
  • Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) rose 9.6% to close at $2.39.
  • Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 7.7% to close at $443.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance. Piper Sandler and KeyBanc raised their price targets on the stock.
  • Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) shares gained 6.2% to close at $3.27. Heritage Global Partners, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. recently announced partnership with Cloud Investment Partners to conduct auction of MD-80 assets from iAero Thrust.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) surged 5.2% to close at $7.55. GBS entered into sponsored research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to accelerate development of saliva-based diagnostic tests.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) rose 5.1% to close at $4.76. Lilly and Rigel entered into strategic collaboration to develop RIPK1 inhibitors for the potential treatment of immunological and neurodegenerative diseases.

 

Losers

  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) dipped 36.4% to close at $8.96 after Bonitas Research issued a short report on the company.
  • NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares tumbled 29.2% to close at $2.42 on Thursday after jumping 75% on Wednesday.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 29% to close at $2.79. GTT Communications is said to weight pre-packaged bankruptcy filing to cut debt.
  • ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) dropped 27.6% to close at $4.48 after climbing over 78% on Wednesday.
  • Code Chain New Continent Ltd (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 25.8% to close at $7.05 after the company priced its 4,166,666 share registered direct offering at $6 per share.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) dropped 25.2% to close at $3.65.
  • MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) fell 24.7% to close at $20.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) dropped 23.4% to close at $3.60 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales results.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares fell 23% to close at $6.23. Eltek said it sees preliminary FY20 sales of $36.7 million.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) dropped 22.9% to close at $7.84.
  • Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 21.5% to close at $1.83 after jumping over 29% on Wednesday.
  • Comstock Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: LODE) fell 21.4% to close at $4.55. Comstock Mining shares jumped over 157% on Wednesday following news the company secured a majority interest in a lithium-ion battery recycling company. Comstock plans to process 10,000 tons of lithium-ion per year into 99.9% pure lithium-ion cathodes for clean energy usage.
  • EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) dropped 21.3% to close at $61.19 after the company issued a press release providing updates on a major production facility and an announced onsite investor day.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) fell 21.2% to close at $3.91 after surging 35% on Wednesday.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares declined 21.1% to close at $11.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares fell 20.9% to close at $5.05 after jumping more than 62% on Wednesday.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 20.7% to close at $3.29 after jumping 45% on Wednesday. Greenpro Capital’s subsidiary recently entered subscription agreement with Innovest Energy Fund to subscribe for $7,206,000 worth of Class B shares.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dipped 20.4% to close at $62.03 on a selloff after the stock rallied over the past week.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NYSE: MFH) dropped 19.8% to close at $8.68 after climbing around 29% on Wednesday.
  • Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) fell 19.5% to close at $27.26.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares dipped 18.6% to close at $21.70.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares declined 18.3% to close at $16.58. Immunic announced top-line data from an investigator-sponsored Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a rare liver disease characterized by inflamed and narrow bile ducts, thus preventing bile from flowing correctly.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) fell 18.3% to close at $3.27.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares declined 17.8% to close at $8.15.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) fell 17.3% to close at $2.92.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) dipped 17.2% to close at $1.83.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VINO) shares fell 17% to close at $5.31. The company recently announced pricing of $8 million public offering at $6 per share.
  • LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) fell 17% to close at $4.50.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) dropped 16.9% to close at $2.91 after gaining around 23% on Wednesday.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares fell 16.8% to close at $10.65 after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) dipped 16.8% to close at $5.20.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell 16.7% to close at $36.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance.
  • VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares slipped 16.5% to close at $22.69.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) dropped 16.3% to close at $15.22. Gilat Satellite Networks reported the launch of its next generation family of VSATs, Aquarius, supporting 5G networks and LEO/MEO constellations.
  • Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) fell 15.9% to close at $1.27.
  • Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares fell 15.7% to close at $10.12. Kopin is expected to report Q4 results on March 2, 2021.
  • Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) fell 15.7% to close at $220.01 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and noted it did not issue 2021 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 15.5% to close at $17.33.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares fell 14.8% to close at $4.84 after jumping 32% on Wednesday.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 14.5% to close at $10.66 after dropping 10% on Wednesday.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 14.5% to close at $40.98. Marathon Patent Group shares surged around 10% on Wednesday.
  • Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares fell 14.3% to close at $6.72 as the company acquired a 9.96% equity interest in NTN Buzztime.
  • iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) dropped 13% to close at $7.70 after the company priced its 2.86 million shares common stock offering at $7 per share.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation. (NASDAQ: DOGZ) fell 12.9% to close at $2.51 after jumping 29% on Wednesday. Dogness, last month, announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct placement of $7.4 million of common shares at a price of $2.15 per share.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dropped 12.8% to close at $119.03.
  • Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) fell 12.4% to close at $8.02 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) fell 12.4% to close at $1.93 after surging 34% on Wednesday.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) dropped 11% to close at $32.68 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) dropped 6.5% to close at $137.66 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

