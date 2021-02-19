Market Overview

ClearPoint Neuro Secures $43M Via Equity At 9% Discount

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 5:56am   Comments
  • ClearPoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) has priced its underwritten public offering of 1.85 million shares at $23.50 per share, representing a 9% discount on the last close price of $25.80 on Thursday.
  • Gross proceeds to the company are approximately $43.4 million. Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 277,520 shares.
  • The offering is expected to close on February 23. B. Riley Securities is acting as book-running manager, and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.
  • ClearPoint will use the proceeds to fund product development and research and development activities and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Additionally, the company announced a worldwide license and research agreement with Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) to commercialize the ClearPoint ‘Maestro’ Brain Model, an anatomical segment analysis tool launching in 2022.
  • Last week, CLPT announced a multi-product joint development and option agreement with Blackrock Microsystems, with initial product launches in 2023, starting with the Microelectric Recording platform (MER), followed by offerings including “smart” biopsy needles and other implantable neural electrodes.
  • Price Action: CLPT is down 7.52% at $23.86 in premarket trading on last check Friday.

Posted-In: News Health Care Offerings Contracts Small Cap General

