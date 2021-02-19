Market Overview

Baidu Hires CEO For EV Venture, Plans EV Launch In Next 3 Years: CNBC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 5:25am   Comments
Baidu Hires CEO For EV Venture, Plans EV Launch In Next 3 Years: CNBC
  • Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) has zeroed on bike-sharing start-up Mobike’s co-founder, Xia Yiping, as the CEO of its electric car venture with Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYF) (OTC: GELYY), CNBC reports.
  • Baidu confirmed the same without disclosing any name in its fourth-quarter earnings call. The company also disclosed its plans of launching its first EV within three years.
  • The Chinese internet and AI company inked an agreement with auto manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to produce intelligent electric vehicles (EV) last month.
  • Xia previously worked at Fiat Chrysler and Ford before he co-founded Mobike, acquired by the Chinese food delivery company Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) (OTC: MPNGY) in 2018.
  • Baidu recently reported year-on-year non-marketing revenue growth of 52% during the fourth quarter of FY20, which includes its cloud and autonomous driving businesses. The revenue and EBITDA reached $4.6 billion and $1.31 billion, respectively.
  • Price action: BIDU shares were up 2.08% at $304.22 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday.
  •  Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

