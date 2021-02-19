Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 4:03am   Comments
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for February is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The manufacturing index is expected to decline slightly to 57.9 in February, while services PMI might edge higher to 57.7.
  • Data on existing home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales are expected to decline to a 6.600 million annual rate in January.
  • Data on e-commerce retail sales for the fourth quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 11:00 a.m.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

