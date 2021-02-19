Amazon Prime Debuts A Music Film Streaming Channel — The Coda Collection

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has premiered The Coda Collection, a new Amazon Prime streaming channel featuring classic music documentaries and concert films plus rarely-seen performance footage of icon performers.

What Happened: The channel's initial programming consists of more than 150 titles spanning multiple music genres, including the films "The Rolling Stones On The Air," "Johnny Cash At San Quentin," "Simon & Garfunkel: The Concert in Central Park," "Bob Dylan: Trouble No More," "Miles Davis: Live in 1967," "Curtis Mayfield – Live at Montreux 1987" and "A Dog Called Money" starring PJ Harvey.

The Coda Collection will initially be available to U.S. residents on a $4.99 per month subscription, with international availability planned for later in the year.

Why It Matters: The channel is named after a new multimedia company founded by Yoko Ono, the widow of John Lennon, and Janie Hendrix, film producer and the sister of Jimi Hendrix. The company was cofounded with venture capitalist Jim Spinello, director/producer John McDermott and entertainment lawyer Jonas Herbsman. Sony Corp's (NYSE: SNE) Sony Music Entertainment is an equity partner in the new venture, and the desktop and mobile site will feature original editorial content curated by Chicago Tribune critic Greg Kot.

"John [Lennon] was always on the cutting edge of music and culture," said Ono in a press statement. "The Coda Collection will be a new way for fans to connect on a deeper level."