Hershey Debuts Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2021 10:58pm   Comments
Hershey Co. (NYSE: HSY) has unveiled Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, the first product in the popular chocolate line made from organic ingredients.

What Happened: According to the company, the Reese's brand is the first mass chocolate brand to offer an organic option. The product will be available in both dark chocolate and milk chocolate configurations, with two candies per 1.4 oz pack retailing at $1.99.

The company added that the new product is certified as organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture — to achieve that certification, products must contain 95% organic ingredients.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were created in 1928 by H. B. Reese, a former dairy farmer who worked as a shipping foreman for Milton S. Hershey, the founder of Hershey Co.

The H.B. Reese Candy Co. merged with Hershey in 1963 and operates as a subsidiary.

What's Next: The new product, which will be available in retail channels this month, is the latest effort by Hershey to expand its product line into “better-for-you” snacks that include reduced sugar, plant-based ingredients and more conservative portion controls.

“We are the leader in U.S. confection, and our consumers rely on us to understand their needs for everyday moments, seasons and special occasions, offering high-quality and great tasting candy that's accessible for everyone,” said Kristen Riggs, chief growth officer at Hershey. “Expanding our expertise, building new capabilities and delivering more choices in better-for-you confection is the next big category opportunity for us to lead.”

Photo courtesy: Hershey Co.

Posted-In: Food & Beverage Stocks Organic foods Reese's Peanut Butter CupsNews Events Best of Benzinga

