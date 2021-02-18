12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 EPS and net sales guidance above estimates.
- Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the company announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Gavi to provide 1.1 billion cumulative doses of NVX-CoV2373.
- Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates. The company also reported Q4 active accounts were up 39% year over year.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received an order from a new strategic customer in the state of Montana for its BKR 5000 Digital P-25 portable communications technology.
Losers
- Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $1 billion common stock offering.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas