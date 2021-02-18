Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AUD/USD Forecast: Neutral In The Near-Term, Dips Are Seen As Buying Opportunities
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
February 18, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
Share:
AUD/USD Forecast: Neutral In The Near-Term, Dips Are Seen As Buying Opportunities

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7764

  • Mixed Australian employment figures failed to spur aussie demand.
  • Australian Commonwealth PMIs are expected to have improved in February.
  • AUD/USD is neutral in the near-term, dips are seen as buying opportunities.

The AUD/USD pair peaked on Thursday at 0.7789, despite mixed Australian data, and on the back of the receding dollar’s demand. The pair fell in the American session undermined by the sour tone of US indexes, which posted substantial losses. Earlier in the day, the monthly Australian employment report showed that the country added 29.1K new jobs in January vs 50K expected, although the unemployment rate contracted from 6.6% to 6.4%.

Early on Friday, Australia will release the preliminary estimates of the Commonwealth Bank PMIs. Services output is foreseen improving from 55.6 to 55.8 while manufacturing activity is expected to tick higher from 57.2 to 57.3. The country will also publish the preliminary estimate of January Retail Sales, seen up 2%.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair fell intraday to 0.7730, but given the greenback’s weakness, the pair got to bounce from the mentioned low to the current 0.7760 price zone, where it stands as the day comes to an end. The near-term picture is neutral, given that, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is struggling around a directionless 20 SMA while above the longer ones. Technical indicators, however, around their midlines without clear directional strength.

 Support levels: 0.7710 0.7675 0.7630

Resistance levels: 0.7770 0.7815 0.7850  

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FXStreetNews Forex Global Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com