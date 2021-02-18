Mazda Tops Consumer Report's Auto Brand Rankings, Tesla Tumbles Down List

For the first time, Mazda Motor Corp (OTC: MZDAF) topped Consumer Reports’ annual ranking of automaker brands, while Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) wound up in 16th place.

What Happened: The magazine stated its ratings were based on a number-crunch of “predicted reliability, and owner satisfaction based on member surveys, and CR’s hands-on analysis.” Safety features and crash test scores were also factored into the judging.

The newly released 2021 Brand Report Card raised Mazda’s ranking three spots from last year’s list. Jake Fisher, senior director of automotive testing for Consumer Reports, praised the Japanese automaker for “putting out very desirable vehicles that drive very well.”

Bayerische Moteren Werke AG (OTC: BAMXF), better known as BMW, Subaru Corp (OTC: FUJHF), Porsche Automobile Holding (OTC: POAHY) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) took the remaining spots in this year’s top-five rankings.

Among the list’s bottom dwellers were Alfa Romeo, owned by Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA); with Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM); Mitsubishi Corp (OTC: MSBHF); Jeep, also a Stellantis brand, and Lincoln, owned by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

New On The List: For only the second time since Consumer Reports began publishing its list, two brands cracked the top 10: Chrysler, owned by Stellantis, in eighth place, and Buick, owned by General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) in ninth place. Both brands moved up five spots from the 2020 rankings.

Last year’s top-ranked U.S. brand, Tesla, fell five spots this year to a 16th place ranking, with Consumer Reports explaining Elon Musk’s company was “dragged down by reliability issues with the Model S, Model Y, and Model X.” However, the Tesla Model 3 scored a “Recommended” label from Consumer Reports.

(Photo courtesy Mazda Motor Corp.)