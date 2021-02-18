Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

India Entices Apple With Incentives For iPad Assembly Plant: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
India Entices Apple With Incentives For iPad Assembly Plant: Reuters
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is attempting to start iPad tablet production in India to boost the exports of computer products in the country, Reuters reports.
  • India launched a $6.7 billion plan to boost smartphone exports last year as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative towards promoting electronics manufacturing and job creation.
  • The Indian government will be introducing incentives to drive local manufacturing of IT products, including tablets, laptops, and servers.
  • India could offer cash-back to export manufacturers with a budget of up to $964.5 million (Rs 70 billion) over five years under its novel performance-linked incentive PLI scheme.
  • Apple and others are pushing for a higher budgetary outlay of $2.75 billion (Rs 200 billion) before that plan is finalized, as India lacks the scale and supply chain for making IT products.
  • New Delhi is contemplating another PLI budget of $688.5 million (Rs 50 billion) over five years to boost domestic manufacturing of wearable devices like smartwatches.
  • The tech giant had ramped up the production of iPhones in India to reduce dependence on China amidst Donald Trump’s trade war against the country.
  • Apple had outsourced the production of iPads to Vietnam and India to mitigate the impact of the trade war and the pandemic.
  • Apple will likely have iPad’s assembled by one of its existing suppliers in India as early as this year which might get delayed amidst entry restrictions for Apple’s Chinese supplier BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd (OTC: BYDIF). That leaves Apple with Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF), Wistron Corp (OTC: WICOF), Pegatron Corp (OTC: PGTRF), and Compal Electronics Inc (OTC: CMPCY) for India.
  • iPhone supplier Wistron has resumed operations at a southern Indian plant after a protest from angry workers last year.
  • Apple is yet to take the Taiwan manufacturer off the trial.
  • Apple’s three suppliers have committed $900 million over five years towards iPhone production in India.
  • Price action: AAPL shares were down 1.75% at $128.55 on the last check Thursday.
  • Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Walmart Earnings Come Up Short, With Outlook Also Disappointing Wall Street
Apple Supplier SiTime Raises $190.5M At 9.5% Discount
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
QuantumScape Could Have Breakthrough EV Battery Technology: Wedbush
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ReutersNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com