60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares jumped 134% to $17.66 following news of a deal with South China Heavy Machinery Manufacture Co. for US production of electric industrial vehicles.
  • Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) jumped 82% to $40.43 after the company said its discovery engine has isolated potent antibodies capable of neutralizing several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the South African Variant (B.1.351), in pseudovirus testing.
  • HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CAPA) rose 74% to $18.11. Quantum-Si announced plans to combine with HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 29% to $2.1750 as traders circulated US Patent & Trademark Office February 10, 2021-dated application for the company’s 'Optical Pressure Sensor Assembly.'
  • Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) gained 28% to $21.62.
  • Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW) jumped 27.4% to $13.95 after BlackSky confirmed it will go public through merger with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.
  • QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) shares gained 25.2% to $8.98 following a company press release that highlighted the release of Amazon-qualified reference design for smart hearable products by QuickLogic. QuickLogic, meanwhile, reported downbeat quarterly results.
  • Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) gained 24.3% to $2.7106.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) surged 20.6% to $2.45. Camber Energy and Viking Energy executed definitive merger agreement.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) gained 19.9% to $10.44.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) surged 19.5% to $4.2427 after Maxim Group upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $11 per share.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares rose 17.6% to $6.13 after jumping over 38% on Wednesday.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 17.5% to $7.96 after the company announced its xSigma subsidiary has completed its DeFi protocol audit.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) climbed 16.8% to $2.0782.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) rose 16.5% to $2.3989 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $6 price target. Acuta Capital Partners, LLC recently reported a stake of 5.4% in Vistagen Therapeutics.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) gained 15.6% to $4.0955.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) surged 15.3% to $8.28. GBS entered into sponsored research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to accelerate development of saliva-based diagnostic tests.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) rose 13.5% to $5.14. Lilly and Rigel entered into strategic collaboration to develop RIPK1 inhibitors for the potential treatment of immunological and neurodegenerative diseases.
  • Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) shares rose 13.5% to $3.50. Heritage Global Partners, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. recently announced partnership with Cloud Investment Partners to conduct auction of MD-80 assets from iAero Thrust.
  • The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) gained 12.7% to $17.05. The Container Store Group recently announced secondary offering of 5 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
  • Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) climbed 12.6% to $22.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
  • Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ALTU) rose 11% to $11.85 after Boeing-backed Aerion is in talks to go public via merger with Altitude Acquisition, Bloomberg reported.
  • Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) shares rose 9.9% to $3.6250 after the company reported purchase of Shell's Kaybob Duvernay assets in Alberta for $900 million in cash and stock.
  • Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 8.5% to $446.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance. Piper Sandler and KeyBanc raised their price targets on the stock.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 8.5% to $2.57. US Well Services, on Wednesday, received Nasdaq listing extension.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares rose 8.5% to $7.66. Bio-Path recently priced its 1.716 million share common stock offering at $7.60 per share..
  • Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) rose 7.2% to $128.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 EPS guidance.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) dropped 26.2% to $2.5240 after jumping 75% on Wednesday.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares tumbled 26.1% to $5.99. Eltek said it sees preliminary FY20 sales of $36.7 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent Ltd (NASDAQ: CCNC) dropped 24.8% to $7.14 after the company priced its 4,166,666 share registered direct offering at $6 per share.
  • MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) fell 23.3% to $21.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Comstock Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: LODE) dropped 22% to $4.51. Comstock Mining shares jumped over 157% on Wednesday following news the company secured a majority interest in a lithium-ion battery recycling company. Comstock plans to process 10,000 tons of lithium-ion per year into 99.9% pure lithium-ion cathodes for clean energy usage.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VINO) shares dipped 21.8% to $5.01. The company recently announced pricing of $8 million public offering at $6 per share.
  • ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 21.6% to $4.8501 after climbing over 78% on Wednesday.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) dropped 21.5% to $3.69 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales results.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares fell 20.6% to $5.07 after jumping more than 62% on Wednesday.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares fell 20.3% to $4.52 after jumping 32% on Wednesday.
  • iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) dropped 19.2% to $7.15 after the company priced its 2.86 million shares common stock offering at $7 per share.
  • Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) dipped 18% to $214.00 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and noted it did not issue 2021 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) dropped 18% to $30.09 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) fell 18% to $11.55 after Bonitas Research issued a short report on the company.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 17.6% to $16.90.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NYSE: MFH) dropped 16.3% to $9.06 after climbing around 29% on Wednesday.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) dipped 16.3% to $1.85.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 15.7% to $3.4989 after jumping 45% on Wednesday. Greenpro Capital’s subsidiary recently entered subscription agreement with Innovest Energy Fund to subscribe for $7,206,000 worth of Class B shares.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) dropped 15.7% to $15.33. Gilat Satellite Networks reported the launch of its next generation family of VSATs, Aquarius, supporting 5G networks and LEO/MEO constellations.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) fell 15.3% to $4.20 after surging 35% on Wednesday.
  • Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) fell 15.2% to $1.28.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation. (NASDAQ: DOGZ) fell 15% to $2.45 after jumping 29% on Wednesday. Dogness, last month, announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct placement of $7.4 million of common shares at a price of $2.15 per share.
  • Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 15% to $1.98 after jumping over 29% on Wednesday.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares fell 14% to $11.02 after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dropped 13.1% to $118.65.
  • Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) fell 13% to $7.95 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares fell 12.1% to $6.89 as the company acquired a 9.96% equity interest in NTN Buzztime.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) fell 11.1% to $3.11 after gaining around 23% on Wednesday.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 10.9% to $11.11 after dropping 10% on Wednesday.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 9.7% to $43.28. Marathon Patent Group shares surged around 10% on Wednesday.
  • Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) fell 9.1% to $2.00 after surging 34% on Wednesday.
  • Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares fell 9% to $10.92. Kopin is expected to report Q4 results on March 2, 2021.
  • Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) dropped 5.7% to $138.84 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

