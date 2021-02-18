60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares jumped 134% to $17.66 following news of a deal with South China Heavy Machinery Manufacture Co. for US production of electric industrial vehicles.
- Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) jumped 82% to $40.43 after the company said its discovery engine has isolated potent antibodies capable of neutralizing several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the South African Variant (B.1.351), in pseudovirus testing.
- HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CAPA) rose 74% to $18.11. Quantum-Si announced plans to combine with HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 29% to $2.1750 as traders circulated US Patent & Trademark Office February 10, 2021-dated application for the company’s 'Optical Pressure Sensor Assembly.'
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) gained 28% to $21.62.
- Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW) jumped 27.4% to $13.95 after BlackSky confirmed it will go public through merger with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) shares gained 25.2% to $8.98 following a company press release that highlighted the release of Amazon-qualified reference design for smart hearable products by QuickLogic. QuickLogic, meanwhile, reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) gained 24.3% to $2.7106.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) surged 20.6% to $2.45. Camber Energy and Viking Energy executed definitive merger agreement.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) gained 19.9% to $10.44.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) surged 19.5% to $4.2427 after Maxim Group upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $11 per share.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares rose 17.6% to $6.13 after jumping over 38% on Wednesday.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 17.5% to $7.96 after the company announced its xSigma subsidiary has completed its DeFi protocol audit.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) climbed 16.8% to $2.0782.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) rose 16.5% to $2.3989 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $6 price target. Acuta Capital Partners, LLC recently reported a stake of 5.4% in Vistagen Therapeutics.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) gained 15.6% to $4.0955.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) surged 15.3% to $8.28. GBS entered into sponsored research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to accelerate development of saliva-based diagnostic tests.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) rose 13.5% to $5.14. Lilly and Rigel entered into strategic collaboration to develop RIPK1 inhibitors for the potential treatment of immunological and neurodegenerative diseases.
- Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) shares rose 13.5% to $3.50. Heritage Global Partners, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. recently announced partnership with Cloud Investment Partners to conduct auction of MD-80 assets from iAero Thrust.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) gained 12.7% to $17.05. The Container Store Group recently announced secondary offering of 5 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) climbed 12.6% to $22.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ALTU) rose 11% to $11.85 after Boeing-backed Aerion is in talks to go public via merger with Altitude Acquisition, Bloomberg reported.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) shares rose 9.9% to $3.6250 after the company reported purchase of Shell's Kaybob Duvernay assets in Alberta for $900 million in cash and stock.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 8.5% to $446.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance. Piper Sandler and KeyBanc raised their price targets on the stock.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 8.5% to $2.57. US Well Services, on Wednesday, received Nasdaq listing extension.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares rose 8.5% to $7.66. Bio-Path recently priced its 1.716 million share common stock offering at $7.60 per share..
- Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) rose 7.2% to $128.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 EPS guidance.
Losers
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) dropped 26.2% to $2.5240 after jumping 75% on Wednesday.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares tumbled 26.1% to $5.99. Eltek said it sees preliminary FY20 sales of $36.7 million.
- Code Chain New Continent Ltd (NASDAQ: CCNC) dropped 24.8% to $7.14 after the company priced its 4,166,666 share registered direct offering at $6 per share.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) fell 23.3% to $21.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: LODE) dropped 22% to $4.51. Comstock Mining shares jumped over 157% on Wednesday following news the company secured a majority interest in a lithium-ion battery recycling company. Comstock plans to process 10,000 tons of lithium-ion per year into 99.9% pure lithium-ion cathodes for clean energy usage.
- Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VINO) shares dipped 21.8% to $5.01. The company recently announced pricing of $8 million public offering at $6 per share.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 21.6% to $4.8501 after climbing over 78% on Wednesday.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) dropped 21.5% to $3.69 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales results.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares fell 20.6% to $5.07 after jumping more than 62% on Wednesday.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares fell 20.3% to $4.52 after jumping 32% on Wednesday.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) dropped 19.2% to $7.15 after the company priced its 2.86 million shares common stock offering at $7 per share.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) dipped 18% to $214.00 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and noted it did not issue 2021 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) dropped 18% to $30.09 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) fell 18% to $11.55 after Bonitas Research issued a short report on the company.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 17.6% to $16.90.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NYSE: MFH) dropped 16.3% to $9.06 after climbing around 29% on Wednesday.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) dipped 16.3% to $1.85.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 15.7% to $3.4989 after jumping 45% on Wednesday. Greenpro Capital’s subsidiary recently entered subscription agreement with Innovest Energy Fund to subscribe for $7,206,000 worth of Class B shares.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) dropped 15.7% to $15.33. Gilat Satellite Networks reported the launch of its next generation family of VSATs, Aquarius, supporting 5G networks and LEO/MEO constellations.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) fell 15.3% to $4.20 after surging 35% on Wednesday.
- Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) fell 15.2% to $1.28.
- Dogness (International) Corporation. (NASDAQ: DOGZ) fell 15% to $2.45 after jumping 29% on Wednesday. Dogness, last month, announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct placement of $7.4 million of common shares at a price of $2.15 per share.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 15% to $1.98 after jumping over 29% on Wednesday.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares fell 14% to $11.02 after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dropped 13.1% to $118.65.
- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) fell 13% to $7.95 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares fell 12.1% to $6.89 as the company acquired a 9.96% equity interest in NTN Buzztime.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) fell 11.1% to $3.11 after gaining around 23% on Wednesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 10.9% to $11.11 after dropping 10% on Wednesday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 9.7% to $43.28. Marathon Patent Group shares surged around 10% on Wednesday.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) fell 9.1% to $2.00 after surging 34% on Wednesday.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares fell 9% to $10.92. Kopin is expected to report Q4 results on March 2, 2021.
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) dropped 5.7% to $138.84 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
