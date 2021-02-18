Market Overview

Why Tilray's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2021 11:50am
Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Tilray, headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada, cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Canaca, Dubon, and Manitoba Harvest. The bulk of Tilray's sales are in Canada, but the company also sells CBD Products in the U.S. and exports medical cannabis globally from its production facilities in Canada and Portugal. Tilray also has a joint venture partnership with AB InBev to develop cannabis-infused drinks.

Tilray's stock was up 1.76% at $31.99. The stock has a 52-week high of $67 and a 52-week low of $2.43.

