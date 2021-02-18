Rich Boehne To Retire As Scripps Board Chairman Succeeded By Kim Williams
- Rich Boehne will retire as the Chairman of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) on May 3.
- Boehne served as a director for 13 years and Chairman for eight years. He had also been the CEO between 2008 and 2017.
- Kim Williams will succeed Boehne as the Chairman immediately.
- Price action: SSP shares were up 0.22% at $18.54 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Small Cap Management Tech Media