Rich Boehne To Retire As Scripps Board Chairman Succeeded By Kim Williams
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 11:04am   Comments
  • Rich Boehne will retire as the Chairman of  The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) on May 3.
  • Boehne served as a director for 13 years and Chairman for eight years. He had also been the CEO between 2008 and 2017.
  • Kim Williams will succeed Boehne as the Chairman immediately.
  • Price action: SSP shares were up 0.22% at $18.54 on the last check Thursday.

