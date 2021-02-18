Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 3 companies set new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) shares made a new 52-week low of $85.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) shares moved down 3.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.21, drifting down 3.6%.

