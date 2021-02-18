Market Overview

Palantir Partners With Akin Gump For Legal Digital Platform, RegSpot

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTRannounced on Thursday it was collaborating with law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to provide a legal digital service platform called RegSpot.

What Happened: Powered by Palantir’s Foundry software, Akin Gump's RegSpot will allow the law firm’s clients to easily, safely and securely access solutions to a variety of complex legal issues.

The first RegSpot module will support clients needing to complete due diligence and access information related to U.S. government trade restrictions.

“This MEU Tool, powered by Palantir, streamlines the due diligence process of collecting, reviewing and storing information using the unique advantages of the Palantir Foundry platform, while leveraging Akin Gump’s capabilities to assess and respond to the legal risks posed by particular transactions,” said Tom McCarthy, head of Akin Gump’s international trade practice.

Why It Matters: Palantir’s Foundry software was created for institutions to work more effectively by removing the barriers between back-end data collection and analysis.

With RegSpot powered by Foundry, Akin Gump’s clients can complete due diligence more quickly and easily because they can access data quickly and can securely collaborate with Akin Gump in a single decision-making platform.

What’s Next: Palantir and Akin Gump plan to create new modules for the platform addressing further data-intensive issues.

(photo: Foundry platform, Palantir)

