40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) shares rose 153.3% to $7.80 in pre-market trading. Heritage Global Partners, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. recently announced partnership with Cloud Investment Partners to conduct auction of MD-80 assets from iAero Thrust.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 81.5% to $4.30 in pre-market trading. US Well Services, on Wednesday, received Nasdaq listing extension.
- HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CAPA) rose 54% to $15.98 in pre-market trading. Quantum-Si announced plans to combine with HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) rose 53.3% to $13.00 in pre-market trading. Cleveland BioLabs filed registration statement on Form S-4 in connection with previously announced proposed merger with Cytocom Inc.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 40.8% to $2.38 in pre-market trading as traders circulated US Patent & Trademark Office February 10, 2021-dated application for the company’s 'Optical Pressure Sensor Assembly.'
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) rose 37.3% to $6.22 in pre-market trading. Lilly and Rigel entered into strategic collaboration to develop RIPK1 inhibitors for the potential treatment of immunological and neurodegenerative diseases.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares rose 36.6% to $7.17 in pre-market trading after jumping over 38% on Wednesday.
- Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW) rose 28.8% to $14.10 in pre-market trading after BlackSky Confirms It Will Go Public Through Merger With Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) shares rose 21.2% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported purchase of Shell's Kaybob Duvernay assets in Alberta for $900 million in cash and stock.
- Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ALTU) rose 19.3% to $12.74 in pre-market trading after Boeing-backed Aerion is in talks to go public via merger with Altitude Acquisition, Bloomberg reported.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) rose 18.9% to $2.45 in pre-market trading. Acuta Capital Partners, LLC recently reported a stake of 5.4% in Vistagen Therapeutics.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares rose 17.9% to $1.78 in pre-market trading. Onconova Therapeutics shares jumped over 23% on Wednesday following the disclosure of stock purchases by company directors and executive officers.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares rose 15.3% to $8.88 in pre-market trading after climbing over 24% on Wednesday.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 13.1% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. Luokung Technology shares dropped over 26% on Wednesday after the company announced a roughly 48 million share common stock offering priced at $2.08 per share..
- Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) rose 12.7% to $135.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 EPS guidance.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 11.8% to $460.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance. Piper Sandler and KeyBanc raised their price targets on the stock.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares rose 10.2% to $7.78 in pre-market trading. Bio-Path recently priced its 1.716 million share common stock offering at $7.60 per share..
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) rose 10.1% to $1.96 in pre-market trading.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 9.5% to $34.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Tilray is currently in the midst of closing a merger with fellow Canadian cannabis company Aphria. The deal should wrap in the second quarter of 2021.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) rose 9.2% to $4.86 in pre-market trading after jumping over 22% on Wednesday.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) rose 6.5% to $21.95 in pre-market trading after Tilray reported upbeat quarterly results.
Losers
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 21.1% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 75% on Wednesday.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 19.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after climbing over 78% on Wednesday.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares fell 17.6% to $5.26 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 62% on Wednesday.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) fell 16.5% to $4.14 in pre-market trading after surging 35% on Wednesday.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares fell 15.3% to $4.81 in pre-market trading after jumping 32% on Wednesday.
- Dogness (International) Corporation. (NASDAQ: DOGZ) fell 13.9% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Wednesday. Dogness, last month, announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct placement of $7.4 million of common shares at a price of $2.15 per share.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares fell 13.4% to $11.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) fell 13.4% to $5.58 in pre-market trading after surging over 30% on Wednesday.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 13.3% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 45% on Wednesday. Greenpro Capital’s subsidiary recently entered subscription agreement with Innovest Energy Fund to subscribe for $7,206,000 worth of Class B shares.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares fell 12.3% to $10.53 in pre-market trading. Kopin is expected to report Q4 results on March 2, 2021.
- Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares fell 11.7% to $6.92 in pre-market trading as the company acquired a 9.96% equity interest in NTN Buzztime.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 11.6% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after jumping over 29% on Wednesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 10.6% to $11.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Wednesday.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) fell 10.6% to $3.13 in pre-market trading after gaining around 23% on Wednesday.
- Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) fell 9.9% to $1.36 in pre-market trading.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 9.5% to $43.33 in pre-market trading. Marathon Patent Group shares surged around 10% on Wednesday.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) fell 9.3% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 9.2% to $18.61 in pre-market trading.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) fell 9.1% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after surging 34% on Wednesday.
