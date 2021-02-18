Market Overview

Apple Supplier SiTime Raises $190.5M At 9.5% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 5:36am   Comments
  • SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITMpriced 3 million shares at $127 per share, including 1.5 million shares from selling shareholder MegaChips Corporation (OTC: MEGPF) to raise $190.5 million in a secondary offering.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to procure up to 0.45 million additional shares.
  • The offer price signifies a 9.5% discount to the Wednesday closing price and is estimated to close by February 22, 2021.
  • Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Stifel are the joint lead book-running managers for the offering.
  • It is worth noting that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) accounted for 40% of the company's revenue for FY20.
  • SiTime's closing cash stood at $73.5 million at the end of last quarter. Its share price has gained 401% in last year.
  • Price action: SITM shares are down 0.27% at $139.90 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

