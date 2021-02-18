Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 4:05am   Comments
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to decline to 768,000 for the February 13 week from 793,000 in the previous week.
  • The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 20 in February from previous reading of 26.5.
  • Data on housing starts and permits for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Expectations for starts are a 1.655 million rate with permits projected at 1.670 million.
  • Data on import and export prices for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect import prices rising a monthly 1.0% with export prices seen increasing 0.8%.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 10:00 a.m.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

