Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to decline to 768,000 for the February 13 week from 793,000 in the previous week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 20 in February from previous reading of 26.5.
- Data on housing starts and permits for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Expectations for starts are a 1.655 million rate with permits projected at 1.670 million.
- Data on import and export prices for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect import prices rising a monthly 1.0% with export prices seen increasing 0.8%.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 10:00 a.m.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets