Tesla Slashes Prices Of Model 3, Model Y Base Variants

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has slashed the prices of the base models of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

What Happened: The Model 3 trims that will become cheaper include the Standard Range Plus and the Model 3 Performance (AWD).

Previously the Standard Range Plus sold for $37,990 and is now priced $1,000 cheaper at $36,990.

The Model 3 Performance (AWD) will now sell for $55,990 and was previously priced at $44,990.

There is no change to the price of the Model 3 Long Range (AWD), which continues to be sold for $46,990.

As for the Model Y trims — the Model Y Standard Range sees its price drop by $2,000 to $39,990. There is no change in the price of the Model Y Long Range (AWD).

The Model Y Performance (AWD) will now cost $60,990 and was previously priced at $59,990, which is a price hike of $1,000.

Why it Matters: In January, Tesla cut prices of its European Model 3. In Germany, the Model 3 became cheaper up to EUR 4,000, and in France by as much as EUR 6,000.

At the end of last year, it was reported that the Elon Musk-led company is unlikely to cut Model 3 prices in China.

In China, Tesla made five price cuts between October 2019 and October 2020.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.2% higher at $798.15 on Wednesday and fell about 0.6% in the after-hours session.

