Tesla Slashes Prices Of Model 3, Model Y Base Variants
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2021 1:34am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has slashed the prices of the base models of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. 

What Happened: Previously, the Standard Range Plus Model 3 sold for $37,990 and is now priced $1,000 cheaper at $36,990.

The Model 3 Performance (AWD) will now sell for $55,990 and was previously priced at $54,990. 

There is no change to the price of the Model 3 Long Range (AWD), which continues to be sold for $46,990. 

As for the Model Y trims — the Model Y Standard Range sees its price drop by $2,000 to $39,990. There is no change in the price of the Model Y Long Range (AWD).

The Model Y Performance (AWD) will now cost $60,990 and was previously priced at $59,990, which is a price hike of $1,000.

Why it Matters: In January, Tesla cut prices of its European Model 3. In Germany, the Model 3 became cheaper up to EUR 4,000, and in France by as much as EUR 6,000. 

At the end of last year, it was reported that the Elon Musk-led company is unlikely to cut Model 3 prices in China

In China, Tesla made five price cuts between October 2019 and October 2020. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.2% higher at $798.15 on Wednesday and fell about 0.6% in the after-hours session.

Related Link: Tesla Denies Development Of $25,000 Model 2 Vehicle In China: cnEVpost

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y

